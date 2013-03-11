Agilent To Identify Designer Drugs

Agilent Technologies is working with Florida International University’s department of chemistry and biochemistry and its International Forensic Research Institute to identify and characterize designer drugs. The partners will develop screening methods based on advanced chromatography and mass spectrometry with the goal of being able to detect about 300 such drugs, which are synthesized to circumvent existing laws. Traditional immunoassay drug-screening methods can’t detect most designer drugs.
