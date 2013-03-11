Advertisement

March 11, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 10

The U.S. oil and gas industry sees big dollars in liquefied natural gas exports; chemical companies see trouble

Volume 91 | Issue 10
Petrochemicals

Chemical And Gas Suppliers Battle Over LNG Exports

NASA Sends Drone To Stratospheric Heights

Unmanned aircraft measures water vapor high in the atmosphere to help predict climate change from global warming

Chemical Makers To Boost R&D, Capital Spending In 2013

Spending plans vary widely among companies, representing diverse views on business opportunities

  • Business

    Technology: Open Innovation Still Worthwhile Despite Challenges

  • Policy

    Patent Tectonics

    The new U.S. system for patent filing is the most significant change under the America Invents Act

  • Business

    Liveris Sees The World With Dow Chemical

    This year’s SCI medalist, Andrew N. Liveris, reflects on big changes he has made as CEO

Biological Chemistry

A New Mouse Fear Pheromone

The molecule used by mice to communicate alarm is structurally similar to predator scents

Magic-Trick Science, Half-Brain Sleep

 

