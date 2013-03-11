Ajinomoto Expands, Enters New Business

Ajinomoto will double the capacity of a plant in Shanghai that produces amino acids used in food and pharmaceutical production. The company says it’s the world’s largest supplier to this market. Separately, the Japanese firm has agreed to acquire Althea Technologies, a San Diego-based provider of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing services. Ajinomoto says the purchase will allow it to bring its biotechnology expertise to bear in the contract development and manufacturing market.
