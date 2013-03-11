Advertisement

People

Federico M. Matheu

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 10
Federico M. Matheu, 71, chancellor of Metropolitan University of the Ana G. Mendez University System, died on Nov. 24, 2012, in San Juan, P.R.

Matheu earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Mayagüez, in 1962. He received a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh in 1971.

Matheu started his professional career as a professor of chemistry at UPR Río Piedras and UPR Humacao in 1972. He was appointed executive secretary of the Puerto Rico Commission for educational reform from 1974 to 1976. He served as chancellor of UPR Humacao from 1976 to 1978 and chancellor of Interamerican University of Puerto Rico, San Germán, from 1978 to 1991. Matheu was then appointed executive director of Puerto Rico’s General Council of Education.

In 1996, he was named chancellor of Metropolitan University, a position he held until his death.

Matheu received the Distinguished Alumni Award from UPR Mayagüez and the Top Management Award from the Association of Sales & Marketing Executives of Puerto Rico for his outstanding contributions to the field of education. He joined ACS in 1996.

Matheu is survived by his wife of 49 years, Myrna Delgado; sons, Federico, Alfredo, and David; daughter, Rosa; and nine grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.organd should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

