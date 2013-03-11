Industry Develops New Emissions Tool

Ten of the world’s largest chemical companies, together with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and the World Resources Institute, developed and released a common chemical industry accounting and reporting guide for greenhouse gas emissions. The guide addresses problem areas that have the most reporting inconsistency, such as emissions from joint corporate operations, energy reselling, value chain operations, and combined heat and power installations. Its goal is to provide a consistent reporting framework, allowing for more transparency and consistency when comparing greenhouse gas emissions among companies. With a common approach across the sector, companies can be measured on performance, rather than on reporting methodology and techniques, the business council says. Working group members included AkzoNobel, BASF, Dow Chemical, DSM, DuPont, Evonik, Mitsubishi Chemical, SABIC, Solvay, and Umicore.
