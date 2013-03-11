Investment Firm Targets Zoltek

Quinpario Partners, an investment firm founded by former Solutia executives, disclosed that it has acquired a 10.13% stake in the St. Louis-based carbon fiber maker Zoltek. Quinpario, led by former Solutia CEO Jeffry N. Quinn, says it is impressed with Zoltek’s technology but believes the firm isn’t executing on its strategic plan. Quinpario wants to call a special shareholder’s meeting to replace Zoltek’s board. Zoltek CEO Zsolt Rumy says he won’t call the special meeting.
