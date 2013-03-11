Advertisement

People

J. Alston Branscomb

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 10
Branscomb
J. Alston Branscomb

J. Alston Branscomb, 95, a retired Reynolds Metals chemist, died on Dec. 3, 2012.

Born in Midway, Ala., Branscomb received a B.S. in chemistry in 1939 and an M.S. in chemistry, metallurgy, and ceramics in 1940, both from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. During World War II, he was a member of the Coast Guard temporary reserve.

He worked briefly as a chemist with Hollingsworth & Whitney Co. in Mobile, Ala., before joining Reynolds as a senior chemist at its Listerhill reduction plant in Sheffield, Ala., in 1941. After serving as Reynolds’ chief chemist from 1945 until 1954, Branscomb was promoted to help start and lead the company’s Reduction Research Division. He retired in 1982.

Branscomb was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1945 and serving as chair of the Wilson Dam Section from 1960 until 1961. In addition, he participated in many civic and community programs, including serving in the Sheffield Kiwanis Club for 43 years. He was also active in Sheffield First United Methodist Church.

His pun- and anecdote-filled autobiography, “Come Laugh With Me,” was published in 2011.

Branscomb was predeceased by his wife, Blanche. He is survived by daughters, Eugenia Hobday and Penny Leggett; sons, Lewis and David; and eight grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

