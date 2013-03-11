Advertisement

People

Jesse T. Gerard

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 10
Jesse T. Gerard, 71, a retired expert in radiochemistry and analytical chemistry, died on Dec. 1, 2012, in Las Vegas.

Born in Windsor, Ontario, he earned a B.Sc. in chemistry in 1964 and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry in 1968, both from the University of Windsor.

Serving as a postdoctoral research associate at Cornell University from 1968 to 1970, he analyzed lunar materials gathered by the Apollo 11 and 12 missions. For the next two years, he was a National Research Council fellow at the National Aeronautics & Space Administration’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., where he continued lunar analysis work.

In 1972, Gerard joined Eastman Kodak in Rochester, N.Y., directing its neutron activation group to support the company’s R&D programs and help it establish a magnetic media program.

In 1987, he joined Lockheed Environmental Systems & Technologies in Las Vegas, serving as its lead radiochemist. He was responsible for radiological analyses of environmental samples and conducted work for programs funded by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy. He retired from Lockheed in 1997.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1968.

Gerard is survived by daughters, Debbie Olson and Sandy Aitken, and one granddaughter.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

