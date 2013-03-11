Joseph V. Swintosky, 90, dean and professor emeritus of pharmacy at the University of Kentucky’s College of Pharmacy, died on Sept. 13, 2012.
Born in rural Kewaunee County, Wis., Swintosky earned a B.S. in 1942 and Ph.D. in 1948, both in pharmacy, at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
He remained at the university as an assistant professor of pharmacy and pharmacognosy until 1953, when he joined Smith, Kline & French Laboratories in Philadelphia. After being promoted to section head of pharmaceutical R&D at the firm, he moved to academia as dean and a professor at Kentucky’s College of Pharmacy in 1967. He helped establish its master’s and Ph.D. programs.
During his career, he published more than 100 scientific and educational articles, and he is credited with 10 patents.
Swintosky retired as dean in 1987 and became a professor emeritus in 1989. In his honor, the university established the Dr. Joseph V. Swintosky Distinguished Lecture Series in 1994.
He was a member of the American Pharmacists Association, which presented him with numerous awards. He was also an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; nine sons; and one daughter.
