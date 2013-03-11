Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Keystone Pipeline Takes Another Step

by Jeff Johnson
March 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Rena Schild/Shutterstock.com
Stopping the pipeline was the focus of a rally in Washington, D.C., in February.
Photo of marchers taking part in the Forward on Climate rally on February 17, 2013, in Washington, D.C., the largest climate rally in U.S. history.
Credit: Rena Schild/Shutterstock.com
Stopping the pipeline was the focus of a rally in Washington, D.C., in February.

A new draft environmental impact statement (EIS) by the State Department makes no recommendations but finds no reason not to move ahead with the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline. The proposed pipeline project would bring 830,000 barrels per day of oil from tar sand deposits in Alberta, Canada, to refineries in Texas and Illinois. The project, proposed by TransCanada Corp., needs a U.S. permit because it crosses the border between the two countries. The project has strong support from the oil industry, but it is opposed by environmental activists, primarily because of greenhouse gas emissions from development and refining of carbon-intensive tar sands oil. The draft EIS finds 17% more greenhouse gases are emitted on a life-cycle basis from tar sands oil than from conventional oil, but the State Department believes the resources would more or less be developed with or without the pipeline. After a 45-day public comment period, the department will prepare a final EIS and obtain the views of other agencies. A final decision is expected this summer.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE