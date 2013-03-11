Lanxess Will Invest In Rubber In Brazil

German industrial chemical maker Lanxess will spend more than $100 million to convert its emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber plant in Triunfo, Brazil, to make solution SBR instead. The project will be complete by the end of 2014; capacity will remain at 110,000 metric tons per year. Lanxess plans to serve its emulsion SBR customers, mainly in the truck tire industry, from an existing plant in Duque de Caxias, Brazil. The new solution SBR plant will serve customers that manufacture fuel-saving “green” auto tires.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter