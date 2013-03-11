Lawrence N. Jacob, 91, a retired Sun Oil chemist, died on May 3, 2012.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, Jacob served in the Navy on the U.S.S. Heywood in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He earned a B.S. in 1943 and an M.S. in 1958, both from the University of Toledo.
He then carved out a long career as an analytical chemist for Sun Oil. He is credited with four patents.
An avid fisherman, Jacob took numerous fishing trips to Alaska and parts of Canada, including the Northwest Territories. He enjoyed growing vegetables and tulips. A devout Catholic, he was a member of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Toledo.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947.
Jacob is survived by numerous relatives, including nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was predeceased by six brothers and three sisters.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
