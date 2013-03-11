NanoInk Closes Down

After operating for more than 10 years, Skokie, Ill.-based NanoInk closed its doors in late February. The Northwestern University spin-off reportedly lost the support of its leading backer, Lurie Investment Fund. NanoInk sold dip-pen nanolithography systems using technology that originated in the lab of professor Chad A. Mirkin. The company last announced a $65 million infusion of cash from Lurie and other investors in late 2010. By late 2011, NanoInk had hired advisers to explore options for the business. It employed nearly 90 people.
