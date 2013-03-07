Obama Nominates Key Officials

President Barack Obama this week announced his choices for energy secretary and Environmental Protection Agency administrator, underscoring their long history and experience in government service.

If confirmed by the Senate, Ernest J. Moniz, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology physics professor and a former undersecretary of energy, will lead the Department of Energy and Regina A. McCarthy, currently head of EPA’s Office of Air & Radiation, will take the helm of that agency.

Moniz was undersecretary of energy for four years in the Clinton Administration as well as associate director for science in the Clinton White House Office of Science & Technology Policy. McCarthy has led EPA’s air office since 2009 and earlier served as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection and held several regulatory positions in Massachusetts.

A theoretical nuclear physicist and expert in energy policy and technology, Moniz has been a frequent witness at congressional hearings, adviser to federal expert panels, and contributor to think-tank seminars. He was a member of the President’s Blue-Ribbon Commission on America’s Nuclear Future and an author of several key MIT energy reports. Moniz would take the DOE helm from Steven Chu, another physicist with deep academic and government roots.

Energy, science, and environmental organizations tentatively endorse Moniz’ nomination; however, most fossil-fuel advocates are withholding comment.

During her time at EPA, McCarthy has been instrumental in implementing several long-delayed power plant and industry air pollution regulations pushed by Lisa P. Jackson, whom she would replace. Environment organizations endorse McCarthy, but industry groups express concern.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

“Every American is—or will soon be—breathing cleaner air because of McCarthy,” says Frank O’Donnell, president of the environmental group Clean Air Watch. “She spearheaded vital public health protections, including historic mercury controls for coal-fired power plants, tougher new air quality standards for fine-particle soot, and landmark greenhouse gas standards for cars and trucks.”

William E. Allmond IV, a vice president of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), an industry organization, calls McCarthy a “worthy candidate” with 25 years of government service, noting her time in state government.

“Though we may not always agree on policy issues, we believe McCarthy has an understanding of issues impacting specialty chemical manufacturers and SOCMA members,” Allmond says. “She is aware of the significant costs regulations impose on small businesses, an awareness that is essential for anyone who serves in the position of EPA administrator.”