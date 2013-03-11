Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

One-Electron Bond Caught In A Structure

Study of a cagelike copper-boron complex provides the first structural snapshot of a molecule with a one-electron sigma-bond

by Stephen K. Ritter
March 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
This copper complex, featuring a one-electron Cu–B σ-bond, can be oxidized to eliminate the bond or reduced to form a two-electron Cu–B bond.
A line structure of a molecule with a one-electron sigma bond between Cu and B.
This copper complex, featuring a one-electron Cu–B σ-bond, can be oxidized to eliminate the bond or reduced to form a two-electron Cu–B bond.

Chemical bonds typically involve two atoms sharing one or more pairs of electrons. A few oddball bonds exist, such as when three atoms share a pair of electrons or two atoms share a single electron. Only a handful of compounds with a one-electron σ-bond have been reported, and none of them have been structurally characterized, until now. Marc-Etienne Moret, Limei Zhang, and Jonas C. Peters of California Institute of Technology built a cagelike copper tris(phosphine)borane complex (shown) in which the Cu(0) atom shares one of its electrons with the electron-poor boron atom (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja4006578). Using electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy, X-ray crystallography, and other experimental and computational techniques, the researchers determined that the neutral complex is a stable radical with a one-electron Cu–B σ-bond. When they electrochemically oxidize the complex, the electron is displaced and the Cu–B bond vanishes; when they reduce the complex to add an electron, a regular two-electron Cu–B σ-bond forms. These three oxidation states in an isolable set of compounds permit an unprecedented look at the electronic structure of metal-boron σ-bonding, the Caltech team notes. “It’s a pretty cool trio of molecules to be able to compare,” Peters says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorine-studded cube ensnares electron
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Double aromaticity found in stable molecule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cobalt-Boron Molecular Drum Beats Bonding Record

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE