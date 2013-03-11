Perlmutter To Head R&D At Merck

Merck & Co. has appointed Roger M. Perlmutter as its head of R&D, replacing Peter S. Kim, who has led R&D at Merck since 2003. Perlmutter, who will be president of Merck Research Laboratories effective on April 15, was executive vice president and head of R&D at Amgen from 2001 until last year. The appointment marks a return to Merck for Perlmutter, who was executive vice president of worldwide basic research and preclinical development there prior to taking the post at Amgen. Kim’s departure follows that of Martin Mackay from the top research post at AstraZeneca as the latest in a series of reorganizations and leadership changes in pharmaceutical R&D. Merck says Kim will work with Perlmutter through a transition period and will retire in August.
