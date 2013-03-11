Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Perlmutter To Head R&D At Merck

by Rick Mullin
March 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Merck & Co. has appointed Roger M. Perlmutter as its head of R&D, replacing Peter S. Kim, who has led R&D at Merck since 2003. Perlmutter, who will be president of Merck Research Laboratories effective on April 15, was executive vice president and head of R&D at Amgen from 2001 until last year. The appointment marks a return to Merck for Perlmutter, who was executive vice president of worldwide basic research and preclinical development there prior to taking the post at Amgen. Kim’s departure follows that of Martin Mackay from the top research post at AstraZeneca as the latest in a series of reorganizations and leadership changes in pharmaceutical R&D. Merck says Kim will work with Perlmutter through a transition period and will retire in August.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
R&D leaders at Merck and Sanofi move on
Bristol-Myers Squibb Names New R&D Head
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Former Roche Exec To Lead AstraZeneca

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE