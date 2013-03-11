PharmaZell Picks Up Former Abbott Plant

PharmaZell, a producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, has acquired a manufacturing facility in Liestal, Switzerland, from Drug’On Pharma. The plant was previously owned by Abbott Laboratories. PharmaZell was formed in a management buyout of Noveon in 2006 and acquired by Ergon Capital Partners in 2011. Ergon subsequently combined the firm with Italy’s Farmabios. The new plant will add 150 m3 of reactor volume for multistep pharmaceutical chemical synthesis.
