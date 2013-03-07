Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Polymer Maker A. Schulman Makes Hostile Bid For Faltering Ferro

Acquisition: Offer on the table is $855 million including debt; Ferro shows more interest in implementing its turnaround strategy

by Marc S. Reisch
March 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Schulman makes plastic compounds for a variety of products, including power tools.
Schulman makes plastic compounds for a variety of products including power tools.
Credit: Shutterstock
Schulman makes plastic compounds for a variety of products, including power tools.

Plastics compounder A. Schulman has made a hostile bid to acquire ailing specialty chemical maker Ferro Corp. for $855 million, including debt. Ferro’s board, which turned down an unpublicized bid from Schulman in mid-February, says shareholders will do better if they let the company carry out its current turnaround strategy.

News of the $6.50-per-share offer pushed Ferro’s stock price up 34% from its previous close to a high of $6.95 on March 4, the day Schulman went public with its offer. However, Ferro’s shares dropped to $6.57 the next day, when it became clear the company would put up a fight. Schulman said it could adjust its offer if it got a look at Ferro’s accounting books.

Akron, Ohio-based Schulman first contacted Cleveland-based Ferro about a merger in November 2012. On Feb. 13, it sent Ferro’s board a letter expressing its “strong intent” to pursue a business combination. Rejected, Schulman then decided to go public with its intentions.

“Ferro’s business units align with A. Schulman’s core competencies, with the exception of pharmaceuticals, which is not strategic to us,” says Schulman CEO Joseph M. Gingo. Both firms, each of which log annual sales of around $2 billion, have plastics additives and colorants businesses, but Ferro also sells porcelain frit and colorants for tile and glass markets that Schulman does not now serve.

Ferro urged shareholders to give it a chance to do right by them. “This is a time of significant opportunity at Ferro,” Peter T. Thomas, Ferro’s interim CEO, told investors during a conference call.

David Begleiter, a stock analyst with Deutsche Bank, doesn’t see many options for Ferro. “Other strategic buyers are unlikely to bid owing to the lack of business overlap with Ferro,” he told clients. Begleiter expects that Ferro will be acquired “at or near the current share price.”

Separately, Ferro is also under attack from hedge fund FrontFour Capital Group and allies, which are seeking three seats on the firm’s board of directors. FrontFour has expressed doubt that Ferro’s management can turn the company around without its help.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Investor 40 North ups its bid for Grace
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clariant and Huntsman nix $20 billion deal
Axiall rejects Westlake again

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE