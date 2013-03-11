Sally D. Solomon, 72, a professor of chemistry at Drexel University, died on Jan. 17 in Philadelphia from complications of the flu.
Born in Punxsutawney, Pa., Solomon received a B.S. in chemistry from Drexel in 1963 and earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in 1966, under the guidance of Robin M. Hochstrasser.
After conducting postdoctoral research in the Hochstrasser group, Solomon worked as a research specialist with Frederick R. Longo at Drexel. She also assumed a variety of adjunct teaching positions at Drexel before being named an associate professor in the chemistry department in 1988. She became a full professor in 1995.
Author or coauthor of 24 publications, Solomon focused her research on chemical education and developed creative experiments and demonstrations for general chemistry classes. Her passion for education led her to serve as director of Philadelphia’s Science in Motion program, which aims to ignite interest in the natural sciences among local high school students. She joined ACS in 1983.
Solomon is survived by her children, Jennifer Shahade and Gregory Shahade.
