Symrise Buys Belmay For Its Fragrances

The German flavors and fragrances firm Symrise has acquired Yonkers, N.Y.-based Belmay Group, a maker of fragrances and perfume oils, for an undisclosed sum. Symrise had bought Belmay’s Brazilian fragrance business early in 2012. The operations Symrise is now buying had sales last year of approximately $60 million. Symrise says the purchase will strengthen its North American presence and allow it to take advantage of strong demand for air fragrance products.
