Careers

245th ACS National Meeting

New Orleans, April 7–11

by Emily Bones
March 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 11
ARCHITECTURE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Cast-iron balconies are the traditional look of New Orleans’ French Quarter.
Located near the French Quarter, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center will host the 245th American Chemical Society National Meeting.

Symposia supporting the meeting’s theme, “Chemistry of Energy & Food,” are organized by thematic program chair James N. Seiber, a professor emeritus at the University of California, Davis, and editor of the Journal of Agricultural & Food Chemistry.

ACS President Marinda Li Wu will host 29 technical divisions and seven committees in original programming over 985 half-day oral sessions and 101 poster sessions that include Sci-Mix. Nearly 12,000 papers will be presented and more than 4,500 poster presentations will take place at the meeting.

In addition to supporting the meeting theme, Wu has also set a presidential agenda, “Partners for Progress & Prosperity.” On Monday and Tuesday she will sponsor a symposium series, “Vision 2025: Helping ACS Members Thrive in the Global Chemistry Enterprise.” Chemists with experience in academia, business, government, international chemical societies, and global start-ups will participate in the three-part event.

Credit: C&EN

Many education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals will be offered. A range of professional development courses will be available; ACS Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. For job seekers and employers, the ACS Career Fair will provide opportunities for interviews (both on-site and online), one-on-one career assistance, and more than 30 career-related workshops.

The exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in booths that number more than 400.

The 2013 ACS national award winners will be recognized with a banquet at the New Orleans Marriott on Tuesday at 6 PM, and Peter J. Stang, Distinguished Professor at the University of Utah, will deliver the Priestley Medal Address. Although the banquet is a ticketed event, all registered meeting attendees are welcome to come to the Priestley Medal Address at 9:30 PM, free of charge. The Arthur C. Cope Award winners will be recognized at the ACS fall national meeting in Indianapolis.

If you have time to spare between these organized events, the sights and sounds of New Orleans are just steps away from the Morial Convention Center. The Riverwalk Market­place has many authentic Louisiana eats, jazz hot spots are scattered throughout the French Quarter, and historical streetcars can take you to attractions that are farther away.

To download a PDF of the final program for the spring 2013 ACS national meeting in New Orleans, April 7–11, visit http://cenm.ag/spring13fp (C&EN, March 18, pages 53–78). For more information about the conference, contact meetings.

