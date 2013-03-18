Analyzing Botanical Dietary Supplements
Doubts about safety and efficacy push researchers and companies to hone analysis methods
March 18, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 11
Outreach programs, extra funding, and even economic recession have combined to bring the U.K.’s university chemistry departments back from the brink
Biomarkers and imaging tools may show whether new therapies stop damage before it’s too late
Transformative technologies aim to switch an environmental threat into a benefit
New forensics commission to recommend guidelines, design policies
Researchers trap T cells in emulsion droplets in hopes of reprogramming them to attack new disease targets