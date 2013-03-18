Advertisement



March 18, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 11

Doubts about safety and efficacy push researchers and companies to hone analysis methods





Volume 91 | Issue 11
Analytical Chemistry

Analyzing Botanical Dietary Supplements

Doubts about safety and efficacy push researchers and companies to hone analysis methods

Chemistry Makes A Comeback In U.K. Universities, Schools

Outreach programs, extra funding, and even economic recession have combined to bring the U.K.’s university chemistry departments back from the brink

245th ACS National Meeting

New Orleans, April 7–11

  • Biological Chemistry

    Getting To Alzheimer’s Early

    Biomarkers and imaging tools may show whether new therapies stop damage before it’s too late

  • Business

    Entrepreneurs Seek To Turn Global-Warming Fluorochemicals To Beneficial Uses

    Transformative technologies aim to switch an environmental threat into a benefit

  • Policy

    First Steps Toward Forensics Reform

    New forensics commission to recommend guidelines, design policies

Science Concentrates


Analytical Chemistry

Training Immune Cells

Researchers trap T cells in emulsion droplets in hopes of reprogramming them to attack new disease targets

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS



Cyclotron Comeback, Science In Congress

 

