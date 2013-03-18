Ascenix To Make Bio Methyl Methacrylate

Ascenix BioTechnologies, a start-up firm based on research from the University of Minnesota, will produce methyl methacrylate from chemicals derived from sugar. MMA is used to make acrylic glass, paints and coatings, automotive parts, and electronics. The biobased process does not require the use of hazardous chemicals, such as hydrogen cyanide, typically needed to make traditional MMA.
