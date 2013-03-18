Astellas Dissolves Drug Development Pacts

Astellas Pharma has given back to Cubist Pharmaceuticals the rights to the antibiotic ceftolozane, which is currently being tested in combination with tazobactam in two Phase III studies to treat infections caused by gram-negative bacteria. Astellas, which owned the rights to develop the drug in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, gets a $25 million up-front fee from Cubist. Astellas has also ended a cancer drug development partnership with Ambit Biosciences. The biotech firm now owns full rights to quizartinib, an FLT3 inhibitor in a Phase IIb study for the treatment of refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
