Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

BASF Beefs Up U.S. Academic Ties

Research Funding: German firm to back R&D, create new postdoc positions

by Michael McCoy
March 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF
From left are Michael Malone, UMass Amherst’s vice chancellor for research and engagement; Christian Fischer, president of BASF’s advanced materials and systems research; Richard McCullough, Harvard’s vice provost for research; and Mary C. Boyce, head of MIT’s mechanical engineering department.
BASF has announced a research initiative called "North American Center for Research on Advanced Materials" through which it is collaborating with Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst. From left are Michael Malone, Vice Chancellor for Research & Engagement, UMass Amherst; Christian Fischer, President of BASF's Advanced Materials and Systems Research; Richard McCullough, Vice Provost for Research, Harvard University; and Mary C. Boyce, Professor of Engineering, Head of Department, MIT.
Credit: BASF
From left are Michael Malone, UMass Amherst’s vice chancellor for research and engagement; Christian Fischer, president of BASF’s advanced materials and systems research; Richard McCullough, Harvard’s vice provost for research; and Mary C. Boyce, head of MIT’s mechanical engineering department.

Stepping up its research ties in the U.S., the German chemical giant BASF has established an advanced materials R&D initiative with three Massachusetts universities. The collaboration is one of several broad alliances to be formed in recent years between leading chemical companies and U.S. academic institutions.

Called the North American Center for Research on Advanced Materials, the initiative joins BASF with Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. It builds on a 2007 research pact between BASF and Harvard devoted to the study of biofilms and chemical formulations for drugs, foods, and cosmetics.

The new five-year venture will create about 20 postdoc positions at the three schools. A major goal is development of products, including nanostructured polymers and bioinspired materials, for the auto, construction, and energy industries. BASF isn’t disclosing the size of its investment; it committed $20 million to the earlier research pact with Harvard.

R&D initiatives linking U.S. schools and chemical companies are on the rise. In 2011, Dow Chemical agreed to spend $250 million over 10 years to support chemical research at 11 major universities. Last fall, Eastman Chemical said it would spend $10 million at North Carolina State University over six years to support scientific research.

Just as chemical companies are turning to academia as a source of science, universities are seeking new sources of research funding. At UMass Amherst the partnership with BASF is part of a new innovation institute charged with connecting the school and private business. In its first year the institute generated $14.3 million in industry research awards, and it is targeting $30 million in industry-supported research within five years.

James D. Capistran, executive director of the UMass institute, says the partnerships help commercialize research that otherwise would languish in university labs. Part of his job, Capistran adds, is to make sure the partnerships are good for UMass faculty and their students. “If it can’t benefit them, then we don’t do it,” he says. “We don’t want to become an industry development lab.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deerfield signs academic pact with Duke
Deerfield will fund research at Harvard
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deerfield and Hopkins in research venture

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE