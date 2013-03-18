BASF, Shell To Pay In Brazilian Case

BASF and Shell Chemicals have agreed to settle an action brought against them by former workers at an agrochemical plant in Paulínia, Brazil. The workers claimed they suffered adverse health effects from chemical exposure. The two firms tell C&EN they have agreed to pay the workers $188 million, plus workers’ medical bills. About $25 million of the payment will help establish a maternity hospital in Paulínia, and $75 million will go to local research and health care centers. Including medical bills, the total payment will exceed $300 million, according to published reports. The companies, which have owned the Paulínia facility at various times, aren’t disclosing how they will share the costs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter