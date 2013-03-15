Bold Territory For Polymers

Polymer structures have traditionally been relatively simple, usually a linear chain made from a single type of monomer or perhaps a copolymer chain made from two or three types of monomers. Sometimes chemists might graft a side chain onto the polymer or cross-link the chains to form polymer networks.

But that old simplicity is falling by the wayside. Advances in polymer synthetic techniques that allow better control over the size and shape of polymers are allowing researchers to think more like architects to dream up exotic new polymer designs. One goal of the work is to create macromolecules with functional properties for drug delivery, catalysis, chemical sensing, and other applications.

Several polymer science experts have now pooled their talents to find out how far they can push the limits of polymer architecture (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja400890v).

The research team is led by E. W. (Bert) Meijer of Eindhoven University of Technology, in the Netherlands; Krzysztof Matyjaszewski of Carnegie Mellon University; and Sergei S. Sheiko of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. As a first test, the researchers set out to make a mega-sized copolymer consisting of a bottlebrush polymer with a collapsible tail, combining two of the recently developed advanced structural features in macromolecules.

Bottlebrush polymers are cylindrical in shape and have densely spaced side chains that resemble bristles on a brush. As for the polymer tail, chemists have created polymers with hydrogen-bonding capabilities that reversibly crumple into nanoparticles, a process similar to protein folding.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

The team built the copolymer in four steps from methacrylate-based monomers. The process included grafting side chains onto the polymer and a postpolymerization step in which they added a hydrogen-bonding segment to a tail-like side chain. When the researchers shine ultraviolet light on the polymer, the tail sheds a protecting group to expose the hydrogen-bonding units. The end result is an unprecedented bottlebrush polymer with appended nanoparticles.

“This is an amazing example of how precision polymer synthesis techniques can be applied to the preparation of remarkably complex and functional macromolecular architectures,” says Marc A. Hillmyer, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Sustainable Polymers. “Combining controlled radical polymerizations, block copolymers, postpolymerization modifications, and triggered hydrogen-bonding interactions certainly pushes the limits of polymer synthesis.”