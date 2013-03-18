Catalent Sets Chinese Ventures

Catalent, a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical services provider, is setting up two new ventures in China. In the first deal, Catalent has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Zhejiang Jiang Yuan Tang Biotechnology, a Zhejiang-based producer of soft gelatin capsules used for nutritional products. In the second deal, Catalent is setting up a joint venture with the Chinese contract research giant ShangPharma. The partners will establish a 31,000-sq-ft lab in Shanghai that will provide packaging and labeling, storage, and distribution services to drug companies conducting clinical trials.
