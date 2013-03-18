Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

China Upgrades Drug Safety Agency

People’s Congress: Move aims to raise quality of food and drug supply

by Jean-François Tremblay
March 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Ma
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Ma Kai delivering the news of the upgrade of China’s SFDA.
Credit: Newscom

Delegates meeting at China’s annual National People’s Congress in Beijing last week approved a government restructuring plan that will elevate the country’s State Food & Drug Administration to the ministry level. Likely to be renamed the General Administration of Food & Drugs, SFDA has until now been an agency within the Ministry of Health.

The move is aimed at boosting the public’s confidence in China’s food and drug supply, said Kai Ma, a member of the State Council, the country’s top decision-making group, during the Congress. As part of the restructuring, various food and drug safety offices that are now part of other government agencies will be merged into the new food and drug ministry, Ma said. At present, five different government departments have a hand in food safety, according to Xinhua, China’s official news agency.

Scandals have tarred the image of the food and drugs sold in China. For example, last summer SFDA started to examine claims that some Chinese drug companies were using waste restaurant oil to produce antibiotics (C&EN, Sept. 10, 2012, page 9). Last spring, after a report on Chinese television, SFDA shut down Chinese drug capsule firms accused of making their products with industrial gelatin. And in 2008, China disclosed that several brands of Chinese infant formula contained large amounts of the plastic melamine.

SFDA’s higher status will most likely improve the quality of food and drugs sold in China, says Tommy Lin, intellectual property director at HEC Pharm, a pharmaceutical company based in Dongguan in southern China. “It’s the main purpose for the upgrade,” he points out. A ministerial agency, Lin notes, typically has greater authority, manpower, and financial resources than a nonministerial one.

The restructuring is also good news for innovative Chinese drug firms trying to launch pharmaceuticals in China and abroad simultaneously, Lin adds. Up to now, companies aiming to come out with a new drug have had to submit different dossiers at different times in China and other jurisdictions. In the future, Lin predicts, a single dossier containing the same studies could be sufficient.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
More than 1,000 drug plants never inspected
Drug Ingredients Get More Scrutiny
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China Focuses On Drug Quality

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE