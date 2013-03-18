Firms Add Chemical R&D Centers

Pine chemicals maker Arizona Chemical has started construction on a $10 million Science & Technology Center in Savannah, Ga. About 50 scientists and support staff will move out of the firm’s existing Savannah center into the 27,000-sq-ft building when it opens in December. Separately, BASF plans to open a fluid catalytic cracking catalyst lab in Heidelberg, Germany, by June 2014. And carbon black maker Cabot says it has completed an applications development lab in Shanghai to serve customers in Asia.
