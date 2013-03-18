GSK Will Shutter Sirtris R&D Labs

GlaxoSmithKline will close the Cambridge, Mass., labs of Sirtris, a biotech firm it acquired in 2008 for $720 million. The labs employ about 60 people, some of whom may relocate to GSK labs in the Philadelphia area. Sirtris is developing sirtuins, compounds thought to activate a biological pathway linked to antiaging effects. Resveratrol, a component of red wine, was the first sirtuin it explored, but the company stopped clinical trials after some patients developed kidney failure. A GSK spokeswoman says Sirtris continues to pursue next-generation sirtuins and that the move to GSK labs will take the effort to the next phase.
