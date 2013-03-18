Harry Ungar Wins Ottenberg Award For Service

Harry Ungar, faculty emeritus in the chemistry department at Cabrillo College, is the winner of the 2012 Abraham Ottenberg Service Award, presented by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section to recognize members who have rendered outstanding service to the section. Ungar is being honored for his efforts in spearheading the first local section award to recognize community college chemistry teaching.
The award, which is named after a former member who devoted himself to service for the section, consists of an engraved plaque and a check for $250.
