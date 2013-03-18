Christopher C. (Kit) Cummins, professor of chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the winner of the inaugural 2013 Inorganic Chemistry Lectureship award, cosponsored by Inorganic Chemistry and the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry. The award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated creativity and impact in research in inorganic chemistry.
Cummins’ research interests span small-molecule activation, group-transfer chemistry, and molecular recognition. His past honors include the ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, the ACS F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, the Alexander von Humboldt Research Award, the National Science Foundation Alan T. Waterman Award, and the Phi Lambda Upsilon National Fresenius Award.
Cummins will receive a $3,000 prize and present a lecture during the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.
