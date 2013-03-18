Linde To Supply Gases For Coal Chemicals Project

The Linde Group will build six large-scale air separation units to supply industrial gases to the Shenhua Group in China’s Ningxia Hui autonomous region. Each unit will supply 100,000 m3 of gaseous oxygen per hour. Shenhua’s subsidiary Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry is building one of the world’s largest coal-to-liquid chemicals projects with a capacity of 4 million metric tons per year.
