Policy

Makeover: EPA’s Design For The Environment Program To Get A New Logo And A New Name

by Cheryl Hogue
March 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 11
[+]Enlarge
Credit: EPA
Logo of EPA’s Design for the Environment Program, which will be replaced in 2013.
Credit: EPA

Since the 1990s, manufacturers have been able to use an Environmental Protection Agency-sanctioned ecolabel on qualifying products that contain ingredients that perform well, are cost-effective, and are safer for the environment than often used ingredients.

Now, EPA is scrapping that globe-featuring logo. The agency will unveil a new logo, which is still in development, later this year, according to James J. Jones, EPA acting assistant administrator for chemical safety and pollution prevention. The agency also will rename the program, currently called Design for the Environment.

The reason for the change is that the current name and logo fail to communicate to consumers the idea that a product’s ingredients are safer than products without the ecolabel, Jones explained recently to GlobalChem, the chemical industry’s annual conference on regulation.

The environmental standards established in the program for product ingredients will not be changed, Jones added.

