Nominations Sought For Howard & Sally Peters Award

The ACS Division of Chemistry & the Law has established a new award in honor of Howard and Sally Peters, husband-and-wife chemists who have been involved in alternative careers in chemistry for more than 60 years, combined. Winners of this new award will have significantly contributed to, or been significantly involved in, nontraditional careers in chemistry.
Nominations should include at least one nominating letter, a background description for the nominee, and one seconding letter. The $500 award will be presented during fall ACS national meetings.
For more information, visit chemistry andthelaw.org/peters-award. Nominations for the 2013 award are due by June 3 to petersaward@chemistryandthelaw.org.
