Norris Award To Vicente Talanquer; Call For 2013 Nominations

March 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 11
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Vincente Talanquer
Courtesy of Vincente Talanquer
Credit: Courtesy of Vincente Talanquer

Vicente A. Talanquer, an associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Arizona, is the recipient of the 2012 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry.

Talanquer’s research focuses on characterizing the conceptual frameworks and the patterns of reasoning used by chemistry students to answer questions and solve problems that require qualitative reasoning.

The award is given by the ACS Northeastern Section (NESACS) in honor of outstanding contributions to the field of chemical education. It consists of a certificate and $3,000 honorarium.

NESACS is now accepting nominations for the 2013 award. Packages must include a primary nomination letter, supporting letters, and the candidate’s curriculum vitae. Send nomination packets electronically in PDF format to Anna Singer, NESACS administrative secretary, at secretary@nesacs.org.

For more information, visit nesacs.org/awards_norris.html or e-mail Mary Shultz, chair of the Norris Awards Committee, at mary.shultz@tufts.edu. Nominations are due by April 15.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

