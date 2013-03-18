Sanford-Burnham Teams With Mayo

After a successful yearlong pilot phase, Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute and the Mayo Clinic have expanded a collaboration to discover new medicines. The partners plan to build a pipeline of new drugs by combining Mayo’s clinically relevant targets with Sanford-Burnham’s discovery platform. Mayo scientists will team with researchers at Sanford-Burnham’s Conrad Prebys Center for Chemical Genomics, which has expertise in assay development, high-throughput screening, and lead identification.
