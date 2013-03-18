Van Der Donk And Walsh Awarded ACS Lectureships

The American Chemical Society Division of Biological Chemistry has announced the recipients of its 2013 lectureships.
Wilfred A. van der Donk, Richard E. Heckert Endowed Chair in Chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, will present the 2013 ACS Chemical Biology Lecture during the spring 2013 ACS national meeting in New Orleans. The lectureship, jointly sponsored by the division and ACS Chemical Biology, honors contributions that have had a major impact on scientific research in chemical biology. The prize recognizes van der Donk’s contributions to understanding enzyme reaction mechanisms.
Christopher T. Walsh, professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Harvard University, will deliver the 2013 Gordon Hammes ACS Biochemistry Lecture during the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis. The lectureship, jointly sponsored by the division and Biochemistry, honors outstanding contributions in scientific research at the interface of chemistry and biology. The prize recognizes Walsh’s achievements in deciphering novel chemical transformation and enzymatic machinery in the biosynthesis of biologically active natural products.
