AAAS Chemistry Section Request

The recent American Association for the Advancement of Science annual meeting in Boston featured many contributions of chemistry to science and society. Sessions supported by the Chemistry Section of AAAS ranged from advances in actinide science to beneficial new materials inspired by biology to a new vision of chemistry graduate education.
We ask those of you who are AAAS members to check that you have affiliated with AAAS Section C (Chemistry). The process is straightforward. Log on to http://membercentral.aaas.org, click on “Membership” and then “Manage Membership.” Affiliation with the Chemistry Section does not cost anything extra. Boosting the membership of Section C will provide additional funds for chemistry programming at future AAAS annual meetings. Please help us increase membership within the AAAS Chemistry Section.
Alison Butler
past-chair, AAAS Section C (Chemistry)
Santa Barbara, Calif.
Al Sattelberger
chair, AAAS Section C (Chemistry)
Argonne, Ill.
