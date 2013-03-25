Limits Of Lithium
It helps millions with bipolar disorder, but toxicity problems and side effects have scientists looking for alternatives by analyzing the drug’s mysterious mechanism
March 25, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 12
It helps millions with bipolar disorder, but toxicity problems and side effects have scientists looking for alternatives by analyzing the drug’s mysterious mechanism
Cover image:
Credit:
It helps millions with bipolar disorder, but toxicity problems and side effects have scientists looking for alternatives by analyzing the drug’s mysterious mechanism
Stakeholders seek to reduce the amount of pesticide-contaminated dust generated during corn planting
Chemists from around the world gather to fete the German Chemical Society’s premier publication
Changes in ocean chemistry threaten Washington state’s Makah tribe as well as the region’s shellfish industry
Improving on biologic drugs is an alternative to taking a more generic route
Policy meant to rein in federal spending may increase costs, stifle scientific progress, critics say
DNA origami strategy allows construction of curved and three-dimensional objects from the nucleic acid