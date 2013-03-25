Limits Of Lithium

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09112-cover-moodshotcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09112-cover-moodshotcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 25, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 12

It helps millions with bipolar disorder, but toxicity problems and side effects have scientists looking for alternatives by analyzing the drug’s mysterious mechanism

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 12
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Neuroscience

Limits Of Lithium

It helps millions with bipolar disorder, but toxicity problems and side effects have scientists looking for alternatives by analyzing the drug’s mysterious mechanism

Curtailing Honeybee Losses

Stakeholders seek to reduce the amount of pesticide-contaminated dust generated during corn planting

Angewandte Chemie Celebrates Its 125th Anniversary

Chemists from around the world gather to fete the German Chemical Society’s premier publication

  • Environment

    Acidic Ocean Hits Pacific Northwest

    Changes in ocean chemistry threaten Washington state’s Makah tribe as well as the region’s shellfish industry

  • Biosimilars

    Biobetters May Be A Better Bet

    Improving on biologic drugs is an alternative to taking a more generic route

  • Policy

    The Road Less And Less Traveled

    Policy meant to rein in federal spending may increase costs, stifle scientific progress, critics say

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

DNA Weaved Into A Gridiron

DNA origami strategy allows construction of curved and three-dimensional objects from the nucleic acid

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT