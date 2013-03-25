Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Anecdotally Autographed

March 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

I thoroughly enjoyed Bethany Halford’s “The Autograph Collector,” which describes the 40-plus-year collection of chemists’ signatures diligently gathered by Tetsuo Nozoe (C&EN, Jan. 21, page 28). A number of us enjoy this hobby, theme included. Roald Hoffmann’s comment in the article brought to mind a 2001 incident in San Diego that led to a unique pair of autographs.

The occasion was the 221st American Chemical Society national meeting, which coincided with the world premiere of “Oxygen,” a stage play written by Hoffmann and Carl Djerassi. During the meeting exposition, the play’s publisher arranged a meet-the-authors book signing event. I was first in line when Djerassi arrived. He was in a particularly playful mood and decided to sign my volume as “Carl Hoffmann.” When Hoffmann arrived a few minutes later, he signed the book as “Roald Djerassi”—a truly memorable keepsake of an unforgettable encounter.

Philip E. Rakita
Hendersonville, N.C.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cryptands’ discovery
Autograph Hounds
An R. B. Woodward Anecdote

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE