Biobased Materials Head Toward Market

Two makers of biobased materials are now turning out commercial chemicals and fuels. ZeaChem says it has produced commercial-grade cellulosic acetic acid, ethyl acetate, and ethanol at its 250,000-gal-per-year biorefinery in Boardman, Ore. The firm’s raw materials are locally grown trees and agricultural residue. In Columbus, Miss., KiOR says it has made initial shipments of cellulosic diesel from its 13 million-gal-per-year facility. The firm’s feedstock is pine wood chips that fed a now-closed paper mill.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter