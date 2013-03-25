Biotech Firm Gets Merck Inhibitors

Cerecor, a two-year-old biotech firm based in Baltimore, has acquired worldwide rights from Merck & Co. to develop agents that inhibit catechol-O-methyltransferase. COMT is an enzyme that breaks down dopamine. COMT inhibitors, Cerecor says, could treat central nervous system diseases such as addictive behaviors and schizophrenia by increasing dopamine levels in affected areas of the brain. Under the agreement, Cerecor will evaluate more than 2,000 molecules and select candidates for clinical development.
