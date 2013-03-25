COMP Division 2012 Awards

Advertisement

by Linda Wang
March 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 12
The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented several awards during the fall 2012 ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.

The OpenEye Outstanding Junior Faculty Award in Computational Chemistry assists new faculty members in gaining visibility within the COMP community. The winners are Gregory Beran, University of California, Riverside; Jerome Delhommelle, University of North Dakota; Michael R. Shirts, University of Virginia; and Yaroslava G. Yingling, North Carolina State University. Each winner received a $1,000 prize.

The CCG Graduate Student Excellence Award, cosponsored by the Chemical Computing Group (CCG), recognizes outstanding research performance by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients are Sean Fischer, University of Washington; Brian Gold, Florida State University; Emilie Guidez, Kansas State University; Nikolay Plotnikov, University of Southern California; and Yue Shi, University of Texas, Austin. The winners received $1,150 and a copy of CCG’s MOE (Molecular Operating Environment) software with a one-year license.

The ACS Peter Kollman Graduate Award in Supercomputing recognizes outstanding students in the early stages of their graduate careers, particularly for projects that need high-performance computing resources for chemistry-related projects. The recipients are Brian Radak, Rutgers University, Piscataway, and Mijo Simunovic, University of Chicago. Each winner has been allocated computing time on the “Kraken” Cray XT5 supercomputer at the National Institute for Computational Sciences.

For more information on COMP’s awards, visit https://sites.google.com/a/acscomp.org/site2011/awards.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

