Chemical Technician Award To Shane Kirk

Shane Kirk, a technologist associate in the chemical process engineering research lab at Eastman Chemical, is the recipient of the 2013 National Chemical Technician Award, which honors excellence and professionalism among technicians, operators, analysts, and other applied chemical technology professionals. The award is administered by the American Chemical Society Committee on Technician Affairs and sponsored by the former Division of Chemical Technicians.
Kirk is a contributor on 12 patents and an author on nearly 200 internal technical reports. The technical areas of his reports include membrane feasibility experiments, crystallization and filtration troubleshooting for a plant start-up, and crystallization residence time studies for a capacity increase.
Kirk will receive the award, which includes a $1,000 honorarium, during the spring 2013 ACS national meeting in New Orleans.
