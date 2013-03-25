Advertisement

Environment

Chemical Technician Award To Shane Kirk

by Linda Wang
March 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 12
Kirk
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Shane Kirk
Photo of Shane Kirk
Credit: Courtesy of Shane Kirk

Shane Kirk, a technologist associate in the chemical process engineering research lab at Eastman Chemical, is the recipient of the 2013 National Chemical Technician Award, which honors excellence and professionalism among technicians, operators, analysts, and other applied chemical technology professionals. The award is administered by the American Chemical Society Committee on Technician Affairs and sponsored by the former Division of Chemical Technicians.

Kirk is a contributor on 12 patents and an author on nearly 200 internal technical reports. The technical areas of his reports include membrane feasibility experiments, crystallization and filtration troubleshooting for a plant start-up, and crystallization residence time studies for a capacity increase.

Kirk will receive the award, which includes a $1,000 honorarium, during the spring 2013 ACS national meeting in New Orleans.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

