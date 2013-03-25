DSM Acquires Light-Trapping Technology

DSM has acquired SolarExcel, a Dutch company that developed light-trapping technology said to increase the efficiency of solar panels 6–12%. The firm’s polymer sheet is laminated to the glass cover of a photovoltaic module. Its textured surface guides light toward the module’s active layer, reducing the loss of light caused by internal reflection, SolarExcel says. DSM already supplies an antireflective coating for solar panels.
