Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Drug To Fight Both Indigestion And Pain

Bismuth acetylsalicylate effectively kills ulcer-causing bacteria and might also work as a pain reliever

by Stephen K. Ritter
March 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Drugs to treat gastrointestinal infections and acute inflammation can interfere with each other. Chemists in Australia have a potential solution in a new drug designed to treat both conditions simultaneously. The compound, a bismuth acetylsalicylate complex dubbed bispirin, is the brainchild of a team led by Philip C. Andrews of Monash University (Chem. Commun., DOI: 10.1039/c3cc40645h). In the fight against Helicobacter pylori, the bacterium that causes gastrointestinal troubles that can lead to ulcers and cancer, chemists have discovered bismuth carboxylate compounds to eradicate infections. For example, bismuth subsalicylate made from salicylic acid is a prescription drug that also is the active ingredient in over-the-counter products such as Pepto-Bismol. Acetyl­salicylic acid, or aspirin, is one of the world’s most useful pain relievers. One drawback of aspirin and other anti-inflammatory drugs is a risk of gastrointestinal bleeding, especially in people with H. pylori infection. Andrews and his colleagues wondered whether a single compound could simultaneously provide the therapeutic effects of both bismuth carboxylates and aspirin. They successfully synthesized bispirin for the first time and, in initial tests, found that it has bactericidal activity as good as or better than current bismuth drugs. Studies of the anti-inflammatory activity of bispirin are under way.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Revealing how enzymes turn a toxin into a potential painkiller﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New target for anti-inflammatory agents
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How Aspirin Reduces Colon Cancer Risk

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE