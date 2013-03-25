Ecover Packaging To Use Ocean Trash

Ecover, a company that makes green household cleaners, will work with Essex, England-based Closed Loop Recycling to use plastics collected from the seas around the U.K. in its packaging. Fishermen in the region use existing fishing trawls and new technology to gather floating plastic debris. Ecover’s packages will be made from a blend of the recycled plastics and sugar-derived polyethylene as well as high-density polyethylene made from recycled feedstock.
