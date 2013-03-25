Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Energy Department Science Head William Brinkman Announces Plans To Step Down

by Andrea Widener
March 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Brinkman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Ken Shipp/DOE Photo
William F. Brinkman, director of the Department of Energy’s Office of Science. Taken July 2009.
Credit: Courtesy of Ken Shipp/DOE Photo

William F. Brinkman, director of the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, announced that he will step down on April 12. Brinkman has overseen DOE’s almost $5 billion basic research enterprise, including 10 national labs, since June 2009. His resignation comes two weeks after President Barack Obama announced the nomination of MIT professor Ernest Moniz as secretary of energy, replacing outgoing secretary Steven Chu. Brinkman came to DOE from Princeton University’s physics department, and he had previously worked at Bell Labs and Sandia National Laboratories. In a note to the Office of Science staff, Brinkman said, “As I leave office, my biggest concern remains the erosion of science funding in the U.S. when most of the industrialized countries of the world are increasing funding.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE